Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AMPI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.82. 21,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,227. Advanced Merger Partners has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Get Advanced Merger Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Merger Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Merger Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.