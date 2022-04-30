Advisory Resource Group Acquires 252 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.68.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded down $8.30 on Friday, hitting $198.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,935,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,137. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of -192.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

