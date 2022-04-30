Advisory Resource Group Acquires 4,350 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 10.0% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Advisory Resource Group owned about 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $30,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 632,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,835,000 after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 160,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK grew its position in Phillips 66 by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.76. 6,279,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

