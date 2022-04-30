Advisory Resource Group Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,964,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,495. The firm has a market cap of $407.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.40 and a 200-day moving average of $214.84.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

