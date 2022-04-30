Advisory Resource Group Buys 16,567 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 4.3% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Advisory Resource Group owned about 0.20% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $12,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,533 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,935 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 399,359 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 712,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after purchasing an additional 353,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 335,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,134,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,399. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.10. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $63.67.

