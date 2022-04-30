Advisory Resource Group Buys 1,868 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for approximately 0.9% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in Aflac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Aflac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Aflac by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Aflac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.28. 5,062,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,513. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.