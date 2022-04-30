Advisory Resource Group Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $5.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.47. 49,193,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,320,458. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday. lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,333. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.