Advisory Resource Group Has $369,000 Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 801.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,246,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U stock traded down $3.52 on Friday, reaching $66.41. 3,956,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,661. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.60 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.28.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,679,645.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,540,164. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.64.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

