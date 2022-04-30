Advisory Resource Group Has $369,000 Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 300.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on U. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,679,645.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,540,164 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.41. 3,956,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,661. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.60 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.28.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

