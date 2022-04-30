Advisory Resource Group Purchases 1,410 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,964,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677,140 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,269,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 521,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 505,978 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,355,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,625,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,062,000 after purchasing an additional 423,420 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $48.77. 3,416,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,078. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

