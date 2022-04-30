Advisory Resource Group Purchases 5,738 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PREF. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $551,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 279,682 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 310,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PREF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 43,138 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $101.54.

