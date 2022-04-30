Advisory Resource Group Purchases Shares of 1,988 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,456,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 50,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 388,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,836,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.25. 2,251,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.22 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

