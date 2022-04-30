Advisory Resource Group Sells 1,506 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Advisory Resource Group lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,642,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,641. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,555. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

