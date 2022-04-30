Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given a C$23.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.51.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$14.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$901.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.07. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$14.97 and a 52 week high of C$22.28.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.10%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

