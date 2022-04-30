Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.26

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 897321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,677 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 86,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

