African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 141933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13.

Get African Gold Group alerts:

About African Gold Group (CVE:AGG)

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the Kobada Gold project located in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.