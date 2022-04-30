African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 141933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13.
About African Gold Group (CVE:AGG)
See Also
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.