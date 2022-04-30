AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

AGCO has increased its dividend payment by an average of 99.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AGCO has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGCO to earn $13.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $127.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $156.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,684,000 after purchasing an additional 332,577 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 598,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,389,000 after purchasing an additional 190,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,711,000 after buying an additional 90,916 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of AGCO by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 652,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $942,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.