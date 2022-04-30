Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Maxim Group cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.30.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $76.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.80) by ($1.20). Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,825.82% and a negative return on equity of 376.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($8.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 126,015 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 147,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

