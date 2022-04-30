Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.02 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) will report sales of $96.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.60 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $77.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $409.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.47 million to $427.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $485.21 million, with estimates ranging from $370.41 million to $518.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agree Realty by 77.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $1,452,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 308.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 34,057 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ADC traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.92. The stock had a trading volume of 610,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,028. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

