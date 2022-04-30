AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 7.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 787,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About AgroFresh Solutions (Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.