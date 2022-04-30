AhaToken Price Tops $0.0105 on Exchanges (AHT)

AhaToken (AHT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. AhaToken has a total market cap of $34.48 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of AhaToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AhaToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AhaToken has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00042219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.59 or 0.07282494 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00056021 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

AhaToken Profile

AhaToken’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. AhaToken’s total supply is 7,773,367,076 coins and its circulating supply is 3,275,701,868 coins. AhaToken’s official Twitter account is @_aha_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aha is a professional knowledge Q&A service that allows the users to ask questions and get answers from verified experts. It's possible to ask a professional responder, such as a lawyer, tax accountant, labour accountant, psychological counsellor, insurance agent, etc. AHA can receive token rewards simply by doing Q&A in connection with the blockchain. Whitepaper facebook “

