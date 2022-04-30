Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

AKBA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

AKBA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.42. 6,201,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,456,298. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.22 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.