Akropolis 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.70 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (AKRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $44.55 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Akropolis alerts:

About Akropolis

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,878,577,183 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

