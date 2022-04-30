Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.32.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.76 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,251,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,548,000 after buying an additional 1,212,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,598,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,119,000 after buying an additional 114,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 634.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,074,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after buying an additional 5,246,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $31,672,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

