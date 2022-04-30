Alchemy Pay (ACH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $34.20 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $120.41 million and $34.20 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.10 or 0.00343486 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00077415 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00080888 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006325 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,357,841,499 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

