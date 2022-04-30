Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,327 shares of company stock valued at $7,208,329. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $182.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.88%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

