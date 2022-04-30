Algorand Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001648 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $4.28 billion and approximately $203.62 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

ION (ION) traded 10,583,422.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.82 or 0.08034435 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00166377 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000958 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00348563 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00038649 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013514 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,102,059,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,713,349,157 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.