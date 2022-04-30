Alliance Global Partners Downgrades ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) to Sell

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ION Geophysical in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IO opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.
ION Geophysical Company Profile (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.
