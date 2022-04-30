Alliance Global Partners Downgrades ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) to Sell

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ION Geophysical in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IO opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ION Geophysical by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

