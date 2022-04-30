Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $961.92

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 961.92 ($12.26) and traded as high as GBX 974.69 ($12.42). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 970 ($12.36), with a volume of 319,476 shares.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 962.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 998.99. The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $5.83. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.
About Alliance Trust (LON:ATST)
Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.
Read More
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.