Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $961.92

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 961.92 ($12.26) and traded as high as GBX 974.69 ($12.42). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 970 ($12.36), with a volume of 319,476 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 962.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 998.99. The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $5.83. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

In other Alliance Trust news, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 969 ($12.35) per share, for a total transaction of £1,182.18 ($1,506.73). Also, insider Dean Buckley purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 899 ($11.46) per share, with a total value of £62,930 ($80,206.47). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,350.

About Alliance Trust (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

