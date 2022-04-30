Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.67-2.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,526,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.22.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.