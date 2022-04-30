Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. raised Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised Allianz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Allianz from €250.00 ($268.82) to €260.00 ($279.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allianz from €275.00 ($295.70) to €250.00 ($268.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.00.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.89 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.8077 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Allianz’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.
About Allianz (Get Rating)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
