Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $372.77 Million

Equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) will post $372.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $374.60 million and the lowest is $369.60 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $368.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. 1,750,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

