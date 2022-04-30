Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $20,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 59,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 311,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $133.43 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.16). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

