Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) will announce $194.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $169.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $772.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $774.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $843.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on AOSL shares. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $79.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $88,192.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,023.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,913 shares of company stock worth $4,055,047. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 71,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 276,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,803. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

