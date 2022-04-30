Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Lowered to $3,300.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,308.77.

GOOG opened at $2,299.33 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,230.05 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,643.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2,775.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 113.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total transaction of $8,977,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 597,775 shares of company stock valued at $153,262,635. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Bender Robert & Associates raised its holdings in Alphabet by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

