Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $2,900.00 at Wolfe Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $4,183.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,306.23.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,282.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,635.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,767.76. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $2,193.62 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 112.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,869,912,000 after acquiring an additional 101,173 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

