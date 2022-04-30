Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 50,506 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,506 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $568,192.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,780,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,034,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,966 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $22,412.40.

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 18,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $210,345.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,315 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $291,122.50.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,357 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $153,471.93.

On Thursday, March 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 18,589 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $228,272.92.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,613 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $250,065.75.

On Friday, February 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 148,956 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $1,920,042.84.

Shares of ALTG stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $364.08 million, a P/E ratio of -15.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,257,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,918,000 after purchasing an additional 41,367 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,189,000 after purchasing an additional 224,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

ALTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

