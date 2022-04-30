Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

