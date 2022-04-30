Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group updated its FY22 guidance to $4.79-$4.93 EPS.

NYSE MO traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,862,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.38. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,556,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,334,000 after purchasing an additional 211,173 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 66,809 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

