Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $3,800.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $4,200.00 to $3,800.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,185.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,863.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,485.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,056.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,227.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,432.50 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 49.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.4% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

