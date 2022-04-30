Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $4,185.00 at UBS Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $4,550.00 to $4,185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $3,300.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,863.09.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,485.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,432.50 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,056.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,227.12.

Amazon.com shares are set to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by ($16.89). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 49.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.