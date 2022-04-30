Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $3,800.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,863.09.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,485.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,056.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,227.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,432.50 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 49.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

