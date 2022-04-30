Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Down 71.7% in April

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the March 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ambow Education stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of Ambow Education at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambow Education alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.71. 83,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,480. Ambow Education has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides a range of educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.