Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Amedisys from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amedisys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.06.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $127.65 on Friday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $122.12 and a twelve month high of $284.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.09.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after purchasing an additional 576,633 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 568,919 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,286,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2,265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 389,654 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,162,000 after purchasing an additional 324,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

