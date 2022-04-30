America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATAX. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, America First Multifamily Investors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $372.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 19.18 and a current ratio of 19.18. America First Multifamily Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. Research analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is presently 84.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATAX. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 30.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 11.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

