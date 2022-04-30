American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power updated its FY22 guidance to $4.87-$5.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.11. 3,589,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.38. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 412.8% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

