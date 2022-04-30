American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 70,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 227,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.71. The company has a market cap of C$146.94 million and a PE ratio of -7.69.

Get American Manganese alerts:

About American Manganese (CVE:AMY)

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.