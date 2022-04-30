American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $11.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.02. 2,151,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

