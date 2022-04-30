American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412,005 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of American Water Works worth $140,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,312,000 after acquiring an additional 103,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after acquiring an additional 199,989 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,992,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,811,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $355,066,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,629,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,452,000 after buying an additional 94,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

American Water Works stock opened at $154.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.16. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.20 and a 52 week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

