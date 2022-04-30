American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.39 to $4.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.45.

AWK stock traded down $6.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,546. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $144.20 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

